Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

CARR stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

