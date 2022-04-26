Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.90

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 128292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEED shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

