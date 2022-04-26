Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Up to $23.40

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $24.72. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 9,676 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.