Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited’s (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1’s (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 27th. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ CCTSU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,756,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,538,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,725,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,749,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

