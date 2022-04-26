CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.62 Million

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $79,060.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $63.20 or 0.00155667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00032866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00103571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 88,922 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

