Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Cabot stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. 440,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
