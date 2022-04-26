Bytecoin Market Cap Tops $24.62 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and approximately $33,200.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.71 or 0.00629553 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.