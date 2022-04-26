Brokerages Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price at 14.50

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWE traded up 0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 11.00. 226,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,985. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 7.60 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of $678.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,099.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 81.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

