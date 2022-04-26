Brokerages Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target at $2,200.00

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

SSEZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($23.71) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($24.22) to GBX 2,200 ($28.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

SSEZY stock remained flat at $$23.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. SSE has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

