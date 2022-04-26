Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target at $206.90

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFCZF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of IFCZF stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $140.34. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

