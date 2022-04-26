Brokerages Set A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Target Price at $88.67

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,274,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. 78,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $871.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

