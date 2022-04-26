Brokerages Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) to post sales of $27.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.61 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $22.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $118.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $146.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.04 billion to $136.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.26. 4,896,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

