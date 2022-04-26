Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. 984,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.