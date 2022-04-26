Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) to report sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. 984,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.