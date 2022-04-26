Brokerages Expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $11.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

American Tower stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,808. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

