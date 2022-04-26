Brokerages Anticipate PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. PG&E reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 16,657,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,775,441. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.32, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

