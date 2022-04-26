Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

FSP opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $554.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

