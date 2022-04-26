Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $1.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

