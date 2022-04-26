Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). BTRS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.