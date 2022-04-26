Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) will announce sales of $83.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 834,300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $107.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of BEAM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 1,201,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock worth $1,566,884 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

