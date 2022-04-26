Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 309,108 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Broadcom worth $579,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $582.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

