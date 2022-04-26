BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 212,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,048 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 7,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

