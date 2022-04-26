BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 3rd

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE:ZWB traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.61. The company had a trading volume of 265,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.93. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a one year low of C$19.80 and a one year high of C$23.41.

Get BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.