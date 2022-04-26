BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from BMO Canadian Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:ZDV traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.02. 122,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.51. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.98 and a 12 month high of C$22.16.

