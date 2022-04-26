Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.82. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.70. 1,863,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,396. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

