Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,148. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 70,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

