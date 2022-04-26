Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

NYSE BX traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $112.52. 4,659,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.04. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.