Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.10. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 4,375 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.