BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1.06 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.07411744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00048091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

