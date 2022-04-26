Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.65 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $32.08 or 0.00080902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $561.87 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00409708 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00087038 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006151 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

