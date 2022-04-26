BitCoal Price Hits $0.0028 (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. BitCoal has a market cap of $12,391.10 and approximately $29.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.70 or 0.00624527 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

