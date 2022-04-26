bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $389,148.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.86 or 0.07427502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.