Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

