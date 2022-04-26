Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will announce $103.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.25 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $94.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $440.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $473.09 million, with estimates ranging from $459.40 million to $483.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $33.94 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

