Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) to post sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.69. 808,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

