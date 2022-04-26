Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report $739.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.96 million to $742.58 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial reduced their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $938.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avaya by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

