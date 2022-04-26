Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,289. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.55 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average is $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

