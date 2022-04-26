Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.38 ($96.10).

ETR:NDA opened at €103.30 ($111.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €62.20 ($66.88) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($125.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

