Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Audius has a market capitalization of $710.86 million and approximately $45.00 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00032909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00103560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

