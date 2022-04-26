AtromG8 (AG8) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

AtromG8 (AG8) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a market cap of $1.63 million and $68,632.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded up 48.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.83 or 0.07365927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

