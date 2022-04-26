ATB Capital Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. ATB Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.10.

TVE stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

In other news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

