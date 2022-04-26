ASML (ASML) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ASML (EPA: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – ASML was given a new €600.00 ($645.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/21/2022 – ASML was given a new €950.00 ($1,021.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – ASML was given a new €685.00 ($736.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2022 – ASML was given a new €960.00 ($1,032.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/20/2022 – ASML was given a new €780.00 ($838.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – ASML was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/12/2022 – ASML was given a new €900.00 ($967.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/18/2022 – ASML was given a new €930.00 ($1,000.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/17/2022 – ASML was given a new €845.00 ($908.60) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2022 – ASML was given a new €685.00 ($736.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2022 – ASML was given a new €770.00 ($827.96) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.