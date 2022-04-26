Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARESF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

ARESF remained flat at $$10.51 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

