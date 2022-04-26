Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.04.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARESF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
ARESF remained flat at $$10.51 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.