Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGTF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.92.

ARGTF opened at $5.20 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

