Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading Down 0.8%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATZAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

