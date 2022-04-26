Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $131.32, but opened at $138.00. Arch Resources shares last traded at $140.25, with a volume of 5,578 shares.

The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.68 by $1.21. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

