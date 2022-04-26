Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Down 4.7%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 3,046,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,962,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).
The firm has a market cap of £47.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 13.24.
About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)
