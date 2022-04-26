Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Down 4.7%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 3,046,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,962,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £47.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Get Arc Minerals alerts:

About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zamsort copper-cobalt project; and a 72.5% the Zaco copper project located in northwest Zambia. The company was formerly known as Ortac Resources Limited and changed its name to Arc Minerals Limited in January 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.