Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Reduced by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund increased its stake in Applied Materials by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of AMAT opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

