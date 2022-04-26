APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after buying an additional 743,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,088,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 987,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. APi Group has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

