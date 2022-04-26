Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $239,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AON by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

AON stock opened at $321.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.56. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

