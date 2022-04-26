ANON (ANON) Trading 45.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ANON (ANON) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, ANON has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $52,289.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001728 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.49 or 0.07416605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

